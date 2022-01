Barring any more surprises following the firing of David Culley by the Houston Texans, there will be eight head coaching vacancies to be filled in the 2022 NFL offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders were the first team to lose their head coach when Jon Gruden resigned in October. But the fate of his interim successor, Rich Bisaccia, remains to be seen due to their ongoing playoff run.

