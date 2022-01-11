MDHHS: Get vaccinated, wear mask to slow virus spread

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID is causing disruption in travel, back-to-school, and workforce availability across the state. Meanwhile, the CDC has updated guidelines for isolation after a positive test, and at-home antigen tests are increasingly difficult to find. Shankar Kurra, MD, is vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health. He joins us with a weekly South Dakota COVID update.

