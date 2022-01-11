ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDHHS: Get vaccinated, wear mask to slow virus spread

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This surge is not like previous surges. We’re expecting to...

www.woodtv.com

Independent Tribune

Health officials advise wearing masks, getting vaccinated or boosted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released shortened COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Rowan County Public Health have adopted the updated guidance and continue to highly urge individuals to wear masks while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and receive their booster dose.
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
sdpb.org

The number one way to slow the spread of a respiratory disease? Wear a mask.

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID is causing disruption in travel, back-to-school, and workforce availability across the state. Meanwhile, the CDC has updated guidelines for isolation after a positive test, and at-home antigen tests are increasingly difficult to find. Shankar Kurra, MD, is vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health. He joins us with a weekly South Dakota COVID update.
York Dispatch Online

Slow the spread of COVID-19 at school

Parents & caregivers: Get kids 5+ vaccinated against COVID-19. Talk to your children about masking, distancing, & frequent handwashing so they can make choices that keep them safer at school.
abccolumbia.com

CDC updates guidance to slow virus spread in schools

CNN– As new COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for preventing the virus spread in K-12 schools, and a new call for variant-specific vaccines. Mandy Gaither has the latest.
WILX-TV

MDHHS updates COVID vaccine guidelines after review of CDC changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After considering the changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates for K-12 COVID-19 quarantine and isolation. Jan. 10, 2022: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 44,524 cases, 56 deaths over the past...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country. “We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
