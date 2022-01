It's hard to resist a bunch of fresh strawberries. But in the winter months, it's not always easy to come across fresh, bright berries, considering they're out of season. Still, grocery stores around the United States continue to ship them in, although they aren't always grown locally. Whole Foods, for example, reports that it typically gets strawberries from Central and South America during the winter, though they occasionally come from Florida or Southern California.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO