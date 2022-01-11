ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These online certificate programs led by Google are designed to help you land entry-level tech jobs without paying for a degree or bootcamp

By Julia Pugachevsky
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Google partnered with Coursera to offer online certificate programs in data analytics, UX design, project management, IT support, and IT automation. All cost $39 per month until you finish.

If you've been wanting to pivot to a tech career (many of which rank the highest in job satisfaction ) or advance in your current role, you'll likely need additional schooling or training. And who better to teach you the tricks of the trade than Google, one of the most successful technology companies in the world?

As an effort to make career advancement more accessible, Google leads several online professional certificate programs that require no prior degree or experience to complete. Offered through the popular online learning platform Coursera , Google's five available certificate programs teach data analytics , UX design , project management , IT support , and IT automation with Python — all of them among the most popular online courses offered on Coursera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300UXC_0dj0Ojzn00 Coursera Google IT Support Professional Certificate Learn the skills necessary to apply to entry-level IT jobs, from completing IT support tasks like computer assembly, wireless networking,program installation, troubleshooting, debugging, and customer service. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate To advance your IT career, learn skills in Python, Git, and automation, including managing IT resources in the cloud, writing Python scripts, and troubleshooting IT problems. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B27ae_0dj0Ojzn00 Coursera Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Learn how to tackle the day-to-day responsibilities of a junior or associate data analyst by gaining key skills like data cleaning, data analysis, and data visualization using tools like Tableau and programming languages like R and SQL. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google UX Design Professional Certificate
This program covers a broad overview of the design process before going into the fundamentals of UX design and having students complete a UX portfolio of three projects: a mobile app, a functioning website, and a cross-platform experience. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google Project Management Professional Certificate
For those looking into entry-level project management roles, this program explains the basics of Agile project management, focusing on Scrum events, artifacts, and roles. Students will also learn strategic communication skills through real-world scenarios. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Keep reading to find answers to some FAQ about Google's Coursera professional certificate programs:

How much does a Google professional certificate program cost?

Each program is free to try out for seven days with a Coursera trial. After the trial ends, the program will cost $39 a month to keep learning, so the faster you complete each course, the more money you'll save.

On average, the programs can take 6-8 months to complete if you devote about five hours per week. So, you can expect to pay roughly $234-$312 total for the full program.

Is there financial aid available?

Yes, you can apply to financial aid for each program by clicking the "Financial aid available" link under the "Try for Free: Enroll to start your 7-day full access free trial" text. You can then access a form to apply for aid.

(Note: applications take about 15 days to review).

How are the programs structured?

Each program features videos, readings, quizzes, and hands-on projects to test your knowledge. Each program is 100% online and completely flexible with your schedule, so you can knock out more coursework on weeks when you have more time or take a break if you need to without being penalized.

Who teaches the programs?

All of the programs are led by Google's subject-matter experts and senior practitioners in their respective fields so that the information presented uses the most up-to-date software and platforms.

What can I do with a certificate?

Once you receive your certificate, you can add it to your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile, just as you would with any Coursera certificate.

One feature unique to Google is the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium, an exclusive network of over 130 participating companies — like Google, Target, Verizon, Deloitte, and more — where you can apply to open positions once you've completed one of Google's online programs.

You can browse all of Google's certificate programs here .

