Google now offers online certificate programs and free courses in topics like IT support, digital marketing, and data analytics to help people break into the tech industry

Google partnered with Coursera to offer online certificate programs in digital marketing & e-commerce, data analytics, UX design, project management, IT support, and IT automation with Python. Google; Alyssa Powell/Insider

If you're one of the many people considering a career change recently , you'll likely need additional schooling or training to move up in your current role or fully pivot into a new field. This is particularly true for tech-related positions, which job seekers are drawn to for their high job satisfaction rankings and six-figure median salaries.

In an effort to make tech career advancement more accessible, Google leads several online professional certificate programs that require no prior degree or knowledge to enroll in and promise to teach you the skills needed for an entry-level position. Offered through the popular online learning platform Coursera , Google's six certificate programs teach digital marketing and e-commerce , data analytics , UX design , project management , IT support , and IT automation with Python — some of them among the most popular online courses offered on Coursera.

According to our review of a free course in the IT automation program , Google's course was comparable to a graduate-level class and even felt more approachable in how it structured complex material. While a certificate doesn't hold the same weight as a graduate degree, it can be a great option if you just want to pick up some additional career skills to add to your LinkedIn profile or test out a subject before committing to further study.

Keep reading to find answers to some FAQs about Google's Coursera professional certificate programs:

How much does a Google professional certificate program cost?

Each program is free to try out for seven days with a Coursera trial. After the trial ends, the program will cost $39 a month to keep learning, so the faster you complete each course, the more money you'll save.

On average, the programs can take 6-8 months to complete if you devote about five hours per week. So, you can expect to pay roughly $234-$312 total for the full program.

Can you take Google Coursera courses for free?

Yes. If you click on one of the individual courses and hit "Enroll for free" on the course page, you should see an option to "Audit this course." (Note: You will need to register for a free Coursera account to access this feature.)

Auditing the course gives you access to all the course materials, but you won't get final grades or a certificate of completion. Taking the courses for free is a good option if you want to test out the program first or only want to take a few classes in a program.

Is there financial aid available?

Yes, you can apply for financial aid for each program by clicking the "Financial aid available" link under the "Try for Free: Enroll to start your 7-day full access free trial" text. You can then access a form to apply for aid.

(Note: applications take about 15 days to review).

How are the programs structured?

Each program features videos, readings, quizzes, and hands-on projects to test your knowledge. Each program is 100% online and completely flexible with your schedule, so you can knock out more coursework on weeks when you have more time or take a break if you need to without being penalized.

Who teaches the programs?

All of the programs are led by Google's subject-matter experts and senior practitioners in their respective fields so that the information presented uses the most up-to-date software and platforms.

What can I do with a certificate?

Once you receive your certificate, you can add it to your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile, just as you would with any Coursera certificate.

One feature unique to Google is the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium, an exclusive network of over 130 participating companies — like Google, Target, Verizon, Deloitte, and more — where you can apply to open positions once you've completed one of Google's online programs.

You can browse all of Google's certificate programs here .