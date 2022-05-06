ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google now offers online certificate programs and free courses in topics like IT support, digital marketing, and data analytics to help people break into the tech industry

By Julia Pugachevsky
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUeu3_0dj0Ojzn00
Google partnered with Coursera to offer online certificate programs in digital marketing & e-commerce, data analytics, UX design, project management, IT support, and IT automation with Python.

Google; Alyssa Powell/Insider

If you're one of the many people considering a career change recently , you'll likely need additional schooling or training to move up in your current role or fully pivot into a new field. This is particularly true for tech-related positions, which job seekers are drawn to for their high job satisfaction rankings and six-figure median salaries.

In an effort to make tech career advancement more accessible, Google leads several online professional certificate programs that require no prior degree or knowledge to enroll in and promise to teach you the skills needed for an entry-level position. Offered through the popular online learning platform Coursera , Google's six certificate programs teach digital marketing and e-commerce , data analytics , UX design , project management , IT support , and IT automation with Python — some of them among the most popular online courses offered on Coursera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300UXC_0dj0Ojzn00 Coursera Google IT Support Professional Certificate Learn the skills necessary to apply to entry-level IT jobs, from completing IT support tasks like computer assembly, wireless networking,program installation, troubleshooting, debugging, and customer service. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate To advance your IT career, learn skills in Python, Git, and automation, including managing IT resources in the cloud, writing Python scripts, and troubleshooting IT problems. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B27ae_0dj0Ojzn00 Coursera Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Learn how to tackle the day-to-day responsibilities of a junior or associate data analyst by gaining key skills like data cleaning, data analysis, and data visualization using tools like Tableau and programming languages like R and SQL. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google UX Design Professional Certificate
This program covers a broad overview of the design process before going into the fundamentals of UX design and having students complete a UX portfolio of three projects: a mobile app, a functioning website, and a cross-platform experience. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google Project Management Professional Certificate
For those looking into entry-level project management roles, this program explains the basics of Agile project management, focusing on Scrum events, artifacts, and roles. Students will also learn strategic communication skills through real-world scenarios. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mgbJ_0dj0Ojzn00 Coursera Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce This program focuses on the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, covering marketing analytics, digital marketing channels, building e-commerce stores, and improving customer loyalty. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

According to our review of a free course in the IT automation program , Google's course was comparable to a graduate-level class and even felt more approachable in how it structured complex material. While a certificate doesn't hold the same weight as a graduate degree, it can be a great option if you just want to pick up some additional career skills to add to your LinkedIn profile or test out a subject before committing to further study.

Keep reading to find answers to some FAQs about Google's Coursera professional certificate programs:

How much does a Google professional certificate program cost?

Each program is free to try out for seven days with a Coursera trial. After the trial ends, the program will cost $39 a month to keep learning, so the faster you complete each course, the more money you'll save.

On average, the programs can take 6-8 months to complete if you devote about five hours per week. So, you can expect to pay roughly $234-$312 total for the full program.

Can you take Google Coursera courses for free?

Yes. If you click on one of the individual courses and hit "Enroll for free" on the course page, you should see an option to "Audit this course." (Note: You will need to register for a free Coursera account to access this feature.)

Auditing the course gives you access to all the course materials, but you won't get final grades or a certificate of completion. Taking the courses for free is a good option if you want to test out the program first or only want to take a few classes in a program.

Is there financial aid available?

Yes, you can apply for financial aid for each program by clicking the "Financial aid available" link under the "Try for Free: Enroll to start your 7-day full access free trial" text. You can then access a form to apply for aid.

(Note: applications take about 15 days to review).

How are the programs structured?

Each program features videos, readings, quizzes, and hands-on projects to test your knowledge. Each program is 100% online and completely flexible with your schedule, so you can knock out more coursework on weeks when you have more time or take a break if you need to without being penalized.

Who teaches the programs?

All of the programs are led by Google's subject-matter experts and senior practitioners in their respective fields so that the information presented uses the most up-to-date software and platforms.

What can I do with a certificate?

Once you receive your certificate, you can add it to your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile, just as you would with any Coursera certificate.

One feature unique to Google is the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium, an exclusive network of over 130 participating companies — like Google, Target, Verizon, Deloitte, and more — where you can apply to open positions once you've completed one of Google's online programs.

Coursera Google IT Support Professional Certificate Learn the skills necessary to apply to entry-level IT jobs, from completing IT support tasks like computer assembly, wireless networking,program installation, troubleshooting, debugging, and customer service. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate To advance your IT career, learn skills in Python, Git, and automation, including managing IT resources in the cloud, writing Python scripts, and troubleshooting IT problems. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate Learn how to tackle the day-to-day responsibilities of a junior or associate data analyst by gaining key skills like data cleaning, data analysis, and data visualization using tools like Tableau and programming languages like R and SQL. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google UX Design Professional Certificate This program covers a broad overview of the design process before going into the fundamentals of UX design and having students complete a UX portfolio of three projects: a mobile app, a functioning website, and a cross-platform experience. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google Project Management Professional Certificate For those looking into entry-level project management roles, this program explains the basics of Agile project management, focusing on Scrum events, artifacts, and roles. Students will also learn strategic communication skills through real-world scenarios. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

Coursera Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce This program focuses on the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, covering marketing analytics, digital marketing channels, building e-commerce stores, and improving customer loyalty. $0.00 FROM COURSERA

You can browse all of Google's certificate programs here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Blind, the anonymous job review site that has HR departments on notice

Blind, which bills itself as a "trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most," is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office. The network's popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Offers#Data Visualization#Google Now#Online Courses#Ux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Current Twitter employees have shared concerns over potential culture changes at the company after Elon Musk moved to take it over. But by some metrics, job interest in the company has skyrocketed since the Tesla billionaire submitted his winning bid.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Nearly a third of U.S. adults are more ‘scared’ of the metaverse than 'excited'

If you're looking forward to a future spent working and playing in the virtual realms of the metaverse, you're currently in the minority. According to a recent survey of more than 2,500 U.S. adults, people are currently more likely to fear the metaverse than be excited about it. The survey, which ran from March 23-25 and was conducted by Axios and market research software company Momentive, asked respondents if the idea of the metaverse made them "more excited or scared about the future."
INTERNET
Fortune

It’s a great time to be a job applicant—and the worst time to be a hiring manager

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Anyone trying to hire right now won't be surprised by the Greenhouse Hiring Manager Sentiment Report, released Thursday, which surveyed over 1,500 hiring managers and C-suite executives, about the job market. The results: They’re underwater.
JOBS
Insider

Insider

388K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy