Eating at a great steakhouse should be on everyone's bucket list of dining experiences in Las Vegas. Some have old-school charm. Others have modern style. Yet all serve great food in a captivating environment with wine, whiskey, martinis, or whatever drink suits your fancy. And at the end of this year, we’ll be gaining another serious contender with the expansion of Peter Luger’s iconic New York steakhouse. In the meantime though, if you need help separating the good from the great, check out these top picks for the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO