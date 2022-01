Correction: This article originally stated that the square root of 9 is 6. The article has been corrected. See that correction? That’s not real. At no point did I misstate the square root of 9 in this article. Had I done so, though, getting a basic fact like that wrong, such a correction would have been the result, sitting at the top of this article for everyone to read every time they come to this page. That’s how it works for articles on the Web from institutions interested in self-correction. For a writer, it’s painful, like executing a risky series of tricks on a snowboarding halfpipe only to have your wipeout go viral (to use a far cooler analogy than is warranted). But that is how it works.

