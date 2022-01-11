Ayesha Curry shuts down rumor that she and Stephen Curry have an open relationship: 'Don't disrespect my marriage like that'

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty/John Shearer

Ayesha Curry reportedly responded to a comment suggesting she and Stephen Curry have an open marriage.

The cookbook author called the rumor "ridiculous" in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

"Don't disrespect my marriage like that," she wrote. "Please and thank you."

Ayesha Curry defended her marriage to Stephen Curry in the comments of her latest Instagram post, squashing a rumor that she and the NBA star have an open marriage.

On Monday, the cookbook author, 32, shared a photograph from her husband's recent GQ spread on Instagram.

"Good gracious God almighty," she wrote. "my baby's @gq cover shoot."

Per a celebrity news outlet called The Shade Room , a social-media user left a comment that read, "But yet you still want an open relationship," adding, "If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already."

Ayesha, who has been married to the 33-year-old NBA star since 2011 and shares three children with him, told the commenter not to believe everything they read.

"Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you," she reportedly added. Her comment has since been deleted.

Last year, shortly after their 10th wedding anniversary, the celebrity chef and the Golden State Warriors point guard renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony involving all three of their young children — Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3.

The idea came from Stephen, Ayesha revealed in a September 2021 Instagram post , adding that he surprised her with the vow renewal and selected her dress on his own.

"Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget," she captioned a picture of the ceremony .

The couple first met in 2002 while attending the same church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. They reconnected in 2008 and got married in July 2011.