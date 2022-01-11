ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

$1,000 COVID training bonuses offered for school staff in Davidson County

By Rasheeda Kabba
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qa0o_0dj0Ni4r00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — $1,000 bonuses will be given out to all teachers and staff in Davidson County Schools as part of a COVID training bonus.

NEXT → Where is COVID-19 spreading the fastest? See the North Carolina county spread map

While teachers are appreciative of the bonus, some are hoping the district’s focus remains on keeping teachers in the district.

“We’ve definitely put in extra time and effort compared to any time that I’ve been teaching. I’ve been teaching for 17 years, and I feel like probably like five years have been compressed in the last two,” said Paul Piatkowski, a Davidson County Assoc. Of Educators and North Davidson High School english teacher.

It’s these past two years of teaching and working through a pandemic that’s caused district leaders in Davidson County to reward all their employees.

“We used our state and federal funds to find a way to pay $1000 bonuses to all employees as well as the bonus that our teachers will receive,” Superintendent Emily Lipe said.

But this money isn’t just compensation for teachers and staff working to minimize exposure to the virus but also for the extra time they spent learning how to do their jobs differently.

“Delivering lunches, putting together learning packets to help in the meantime,” Lipe explained.

“How do we reach those students if they are quarantined, and how do we create a model of instruction where they can still follow it? How do we make sure we don’t lose people in the cracks that are definitely being created because of COVID?” Piatkowski said.

Educators are trying to keep those students who live in more rural parts of the county engaged by ensuring they have hot spots and know how to complete their work online.

“It was extremely difficult to teach that way. Many teachers had little to no experience working with it,” Piatkowski said.

As teachers across North Carolina continue to advocate for more pay, these bonuses come on the heels of separate $4,500 bonuses for all full-time employees and $2,250 for part-timers.

While Piatkowski believes these examples of appreciation could solidify more college students wanting to pursue teaching as a career, he hopes the district also focuses on keeping the teachers they do have.

“I do think that it’s important for our districts, our school boards and our county commissioners to consider retention as being very important as they think of these bonuses,” Piatkowski said.

Originally, the bonuses were only allotted for teachers through state funds, but district leaders took money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to expand the bonuses for all staff members.

That fund was created to aid in COVID-related issues and bonuses. The checks are set to be paid out in full in this month’s payroll.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Mask mandate reinstated across Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met as the Board of Health on Thursday and reinstated a mask mandate across the county as North Carolina continues to see records numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Board of Health voted 6-3 to pass the mask mandate. Board members will meet again in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Sports
Davidson County, NC
Health
Davidson County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Cone Health employees are out sick with COVID-19

(WGHP) — Cone Health’s chief operating officer said Thursday 400 employees are out sick with COVID, including 100 nurses.  The number of people calling out is approximately 6% of the total employees with the system.  “We are definitely a tighter team than we were before this,” said Zoe Suggs, assistant director of nursing at Wesley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#College#Wghp#Davidson County Schools#Davidson County Assoc#English
FOX8 News

Redistricting maps were kept in North Carolina, but struck down in Ohio. What’s the difference?

(WGHP) — After a three-judge panel in Raleigh upheld the redistricting maps drawn by the state General Assembly, two rulings involving similar claims in Ohio came out quite differently. The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday struck down the congressional maps approved by the state’s redistricting commission, following a decision earlier this week on the state […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
FOX8 News

How does COVID-19 compare to the Spanish flu pandemic?

(WGHP) — What separates humans from other life on earth is our ability to learn from our experience, use reason and develop technology. We don’t always do that as well as we should. Take the 1918 Influenza Pandemic for example. “We learned a lot of things during that pandemic…that, unfortunately, were forgotten,” said Dr. Christopher […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Would you? Half of North Carolinians would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a chance for winter weather impacting parts of Eastern North Carolina this weekend. Which begs the question … Driving during the winter months weather can be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down possibly and be stranded for extended periods of time. Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, […]
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem preparing roads for winter weather

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston Salem city salt trucks are hitting the roads early ahead of this weekend’s impending winter storm. Sr. Community Educator Randy Britton said crews hit the street early due to a staffing shortage. Britton said they asked employees in different departments to drive salt trucks to help cover the city in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy