Cleveland, OH

Man shot to death in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man was fatally shot Monday in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. The man, whose name has...

Cleveland man’s fast climb to the top followed by rapid descent in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Cleveland man, 32, was arrested for trespassing at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 after he climbed into the ceiling of Shell, 13030 Brookpark Road. A Shell worker said the man had walked into the store and asked to use the restroom. The worker handed the man the restroom key. About 30 minutes later, the worker realized that the man had never left the restroom.
BROOK PARK, OH
State
Ohio State
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ex-employees suspected of harassment, retaliation: Avon Lake police blotter

On January 2, an employee reported harassment, possibly by ex-employees. The following day, former employees were suspected of damaging the vehicles of their former employers. An employee reported a disturbance with a resident’s family member on January 8. A woman came to pick up belongings, became upset and started cussing before throwing a box of toiletries on the lobby floor. She left and will be contacted to advise that she is no longer welcome on the property.
AVON LAKE, OH
Couple arrested separately for drunk driving: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Jan. 8 at 7:50 p.m. a driver reported a possible drunk driver traveling eastbound. An officer found the car and stopped it near Vineland Road after observing a moving violation. After speaking with the driver, it was determined she was not under the influence, however, she had multiple license suspensions. She also did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and credit cards that did not belong to her. The 40-year-old Akron resident was arrested.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
#Cleveland Police#Shooting#University Hospitals#Sgt
Restaurant employee busted using customer’s credit card: Orange Police Blotter

Theft, fraudulent use of credit cards (felony): Orange Place. Police responded to Slyman’s Tavern on the afternoon of Jan. 3, where they met with a Bedford Heights woman who said she had used her CashApp credit card to make a to-go purchase shortly after noon. After leaving, she got an alert that someone had subsequently made two unauthorized purchases on her card of $62 and $50.
ORANGE, OH
