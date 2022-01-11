ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Noomi Rapace Battles the Fierce Cold in First Images from 'Black Crab'

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its March 18 premiere, Netflix has released a brand-new look at the upcoming Scandinavian thriller Black Crab. The film stars Noomi Rapace (Lamb), Jakob Oftebro (The Letter for the King), Dar Salim (Game of Thrones), Ardalan Esmaili (The Charmer), and Erik Enge (The Bridge). The images depict...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dar Salim
Person
Noomi Rapace
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Black Crab#Scandinavian#The Black Crab
NYLON

Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

7 Disaster Films To Stream Right Now Before Moonfall

Throughout the history of cinema, disaster films have been made to serve as sort of a window to a version of our world that's being unraveled by a cataclysmic event, and it shows how humanity should bond together in apocalyptic times. That's the surface level M.O. Mostly, people flock to...
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Belle' Is the Modern 'Beauty and the Beast' Adaptation We Needed

The landscape of cinema now is one where audiences are constantly seeing the recycling of the old. Remakes, sequels, and adaptations that don’t do anything new. It can lead one to be cynical about what the future of the medium holds. However, there is hope to be seen in works that challenge what is possible and take an approach that goes in its own direction.
MOVIES
Collider

Melissa Barrera Explains How 'Scream' Became Her Very First Offer Without an Audition

Scream is a big deal for Melissa Barrera in a number of ways. Barrera’s been working steadily for quite some time now, breaking into Hollywood in a big way with Vida and In the Heights. But there’s no denying that sequel anticipation is especially high with a new Scream movie. One’s got to imagine that scoring a part in that ensemble was a dream gig for many. So not only was it a huge win for Barrera to score to the role of Samantha Carpenter, but the opportunity also came with an especially exciting career first; Scream 2022 marks the very first time Barrera was ever offered a role without auditioning first.
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Rock Shares New Behind the Scenes Images for Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared some new behind-the-scenes photos for his upcoming film, Black Adam, via Instagram. The Rock recently spent some time doing some VFX performance work for the production, which he describes and shares more details about below:. “Very long workday, but very productive for...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Tinder Swindler' Trailer Reveals a Harrowing True Story About Online Dating

We all know that online dating has its drawbacks – catfishing, conversations that die out suddenly, what have you. These are all everyday annoyances of people who spend some time swiping left or right on their cellphones. But for a small percentage of online romantics, the experience can turn into a true nightmare, Dateline style. That’s the subject of The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix documentary that tells the story of three women who were deceived by the same virtual criminal.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct. Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers. The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens. Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon...
MOVIES
Collider

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, and Patrick Hughes Remaking 'The Raid' for Netflix

Director Michael Bay is joining forces with Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans in the return of a Hollywood hit. According to Deadline, it was reported that the three critically acclaimed directors on a reimaging of the Indonesian action thriller The Raid for Netflix. The 2012 film was created, written, and directed by Evans and premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival where it quickly garnered praise for its action sequences and cinematography. The success of the film lead to its 2014 sequel The Raid 2.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy