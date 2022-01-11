ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County schools announce new quarantine guidelines

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Corporation announced on Tuesday new quarantine guidelines for students who test positive for COVID-19.

A news release sent by VCSC Tuesday outlined the immediate new changes, which are listed below:

  • For All Students Who Test Positive, Regardless of Vaccination Status:
    • Stay home for five days. If no symptoms are present or are resolved without the use of medication, return on Day six.
    • Complete up to 10 days of isolation, if symptoms are not resolving.
    • Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
  • For Students Who Should Quarantine:
    • Students who come into close contact with an individual with COVID-19 should quarantine for at least five days, after their last close contact with that individual, if they are in one of the following groups:
      • Ages 18 or older and completed the primary series of recommended vaccines, but have not received a recommended booster shot, when eligible.
      • Those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (completing the primary series) over two months ago and have not received a recommended booster shot.
      • Those who are not vaccinated or have not completed a primary vaccine series.
  • For Students Who Do Not Need to Quarantine:
    • Students who come into close contact with an individual with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they:
      • Are ages 18 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised individuals.
      • Are ages 5-17 years and completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.
      • Had confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within the last 90 days.

The VCSC is also reminding students that it is advised to not return from isolation or quarantine if you are still symptomatic. Some symptoms, according to the release, such as loss of taste or smell, as well as an occasional cough may linger.

Finally, students should not attend school if they have a pending test for any reason. If a student is awaiting a PCR test and takes a rapid antigen test prior to receiving their results, they should still stay home until all results are received.

Students are also being encouraged to take their Chromebooks home each evening, including weekends.

Doug Forsythe
3d ago

you people need to listen to dr. Robert Malone before you get your young kids jabbed. he is recieving email after email about parents having their children jabbed and what the side effects are. these people from school districts have no clue what they're talking about. another thing, masks aren't useless....they are harmful. children learn from faces and expressions how to live, their brains are still developing. this is non political, but the media and social media have destroyed the ability to discuss back and forth, but have fallen for the kids of dr. Fauci. read about him, the man is evil and for population control, look at book titles on Amazon, you won't find one good thing about him

