Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were reality television gold during the height of their fame with The Simple Life. The show followed the two rich socialites and BFFs as they traveled to unusual places to try and bring some normalcy to their famous lives. Hilarity of course ensued and proved that the two were anything but simple. The idea sparked a new form of reality television that highlights the life of the rich and the famous that remains popular today. Now, a new Hulu series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, is continuing on with the model set by Simple Life.

