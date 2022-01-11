Group hired to stop ongoing violence along Beatties Ford corridor experiencing staffing changes (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a staffing shakeup happening with the group hired to stop ongoing violence on Charlotte’s west side.

This comes five months after the city and Youth Advocated Program (YAP) launched their “Alternatives to Violence” effort along the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

YAP and the city originally introduced Belton Platt, a former drug dealer-turned-chaplain as the local leader, but neither would say if he is still involved today.

Channel 9′s Allison Latos asked YAP how many people in Charlotte have received help getting a job or enrolling in school, instead of following a life of drugs and violence. YAP said they will have an update in the coming weeks.

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders said that so far, the program has mediated 26 conflicts and had 14 people participate. The program has also had five community events with more than 730 people who attended.

“The City of Charlotte is aware of some staffing changes within the Alternatives to Violence program, which is a collaboration between the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. We remain committed to the ATV program and to reducing violent crime along Beatties Ford Road and across the city,” the city said in a statement.

They’re working with residents of Beatties Ford Road as they welcome new members to the “Alternatives to Violence” team.

No other details have been released at this point.

