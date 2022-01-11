ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh's decision to cut back firefighters on duty met with criticism following Bronx fatal fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPyi3_0dj0LfMG00

A decision in the City of Newburgh to cut back on the number of firefighters on duty is being met with criticism following Sunday’s fatal fire in the Bronx.

“We are in big trouble, I should say the city is in big trouble if something like that should happen," says City of Newburgh Fire Chief F. J. Spinelli.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department released a photo showing the size difference in each shift since 2019.

The city is now requiring seven firefighters each shift instead of 10.

Newburgh’s mayor says the decision does not compromise safety and was made to reduce a million dollars in overtime each year.

“It’s a way to look at how we can be more efficient and a way to trim down overtime," says Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey.

Harvey says the city will still schedule 10 firefighters each shift but that additional firefighters won’t be called in for overtime unless three or more people call out.

Comments / 6

Pathfinder64
3d ago

Just curious…the city manager says safety will not be impacted…has he ever been a firefighter? Because yeah, 3 less guys and 1 less piece of apparatus is definitely a major safety concern…but what do o know, 25+ years of firefighting wouldn’t help me make that determination or anything

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Fire Department#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy