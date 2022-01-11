Newburgh's decision to cut back firefighters on duty met with criticism following Bronx fatal fire

A decision in the City of Newburgh to cut back on the number of firefighters on duty is being met with criticism following Sunday’s fatal fire in the Bronx.

“We are in big trouble, I should say the city is in big trouble if something like that should happen," says City of Newburgh Fire Chief F. J. Spinelli.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department released a photo showing the size difference in each shift since 2019.

The city is now requiring seven firefighters each shift instead of 10.

Newburgh’s mayor says the decision does not compromise safety and was made to reduce a million dollars in overtime each year.

“It’s a way to look at how we can be more efficient and a way to trim down overtime," says Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey.

Harvey says the city will still schedule 10 firefighters each shift but that additional firefighters won’t be called in for overtime unless three or more people call out.