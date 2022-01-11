Brighton Puppies Among The Contestants For Puppy Bowl XVIII

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A few puppies from Brighton are headed to the Puppy Bowl next month. Kali, Raven and Star are getting ready to take on the other puppies.

Kali was a bit shy when she met her teammates but turned out to be a fierce competitor. Raven was the middle child of a litter so she knows a thing or two about standing out and Star was the firstborn of a litter of five, so she’s always been the boss.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event broadcast on Animal Planet that mimics the Super Bowl, except with puppies. Puppy Bowl XVIII is happening on Sunday, Feb. 13.