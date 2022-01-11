ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton Puppies Among The Contestants For Puppy Bowl XVIII

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A few puppies from Brighton are headed to the Puppy Bowl next month. Kali, Raven and Star are getting ready to take on the other puppies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9SXd_0dj0LUb900

(credit: Lifeline Puppy Rescue)

Kali was a bit shy when she met her teammates but turned out to be a fierce competitor. Raven was the middle child of a litter so she knows a thing or two about standing out and Star was the firstborn of a litter of five, so she’s always been the boss.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event broadcast on Animal Planet that mimics the Super Bowl, except with puppies. Puppy Bowl XVIII is happening on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Meet 4 local pups in this year's Puppy Bowl

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Four local puppies will make their television debut next month when they take to the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVIII. The adorable pups came from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, which made the 2,000-mile journey from Colorado to New York for the filming. They were among 118 rescue puppies from 67 shelters nationwide who joined Teams Ruff and Fluff in the annual event airing Feb. 13 – Super Bowl Sunday.
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Brighton, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Brighton, CO
Lifestyle
Brighton, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
WLWT 5

Hamilton dog to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Butler County dog has made the big time, going paw to paw in this year’s Puppy Bowl. Odell Barkham from Hamilton's Animal Friends Human Society will be vying for the Team Lombarky trophy. Animal Friends Humane Society was established in 1952 and is the...
HAMILTON, OH
Daily Progress

Four pups from Fluvanna rescue in Puppy Bowl's lineup

Four local athletes can be forgiven a certain degree of tunnel vision when they take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting comfortable with the mini-stadium’s entrance tunnel has been a big focus of their training for Puppy Bowl XVIII on Feb. 13. “As soon as they’re drafted for...
NFL
96.9 WOUR

Two Adorable Utica Pups Competing in 2022 Puppy Bowl

Utica will have not one but two adorable puppies in this year's Puppy Bowl. Moo and Dazzle will be among the more than 100 puppies to play in Puppy Bowl XVIII before the big game on February 13. Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy Bowl#Puppies#Litter#Star
Romesentinel.com

Two Utica dogs to have their day on Puppy Bowl

UTICA — They are “ready for some football” and to find their forever homes too. For the second consecutive year, Jennifer Vohwinkel, owner of House of Paws Rescue, Inc., on Kellogg Avenue, has been selected to participate in the Puppy Bowl. Rob Gronchowski, aka “Moo,” and Dazzle, two puppies under Vohwinkel’s care, will face off in the annual contest before the big game — Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13 with the show to air at 2 p.m. on the Animal Planet channel and stream on Discovery+.
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

Four Colorado puppies to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four Colorado puppies are going pro this year when they take the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII. According to our Denver affiliate, the four pups are from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton. They are among 118 rescue puppies from 67 shelters across the country. Casey Hampf, fundraising director for The post Four Colorado puppies to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
WAVY News 10

Two puppies from Virginia Beach competing in Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As if you needed another reason to tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday. Two Virginia Beach puppies, Heidi and Sammie, will be participating and playing on Team Fluff. The game against Team Ruff starts at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and discovery+. The pair were recently adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: CT rescue dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl

(WFSB) – In nearly a month, the annual Puppy Bowl takes place, and a handful of lucky dogs from Connecticut made the team. The adorable lineup this year is made up of puppies from several local rescues. Playing for ‘Team Ruff’ is:. Sweet Lulu, a Shih Tzu,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KSLA

Puppy from Benton makes it into this year’s Puppy Bowl

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A sweet little puppy from Benton has earned a spot in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Puppy Bowl is played every year and celebrates adopted puppies, while also showcasing shelters and rescue operations from across the country. This year, 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states are bringing 118 puppies to compete. Team Ruff and Team Fluff will play for the top prize.
BENTON, LA
purewow.com

Allow Us to Introduce the 2022 Puppy Bowl Contenders

As football fans gear up to see this year's Super Bowl, dog enthusiasts are counting down the days until they see Team Ruff and Team Fluff go head-to-head. That's right, it's Puppy Bowl season, and to say that the competition looks fierce is an understatement. This year's event will feature a whopping 118 adoptable puppy players from 67 shelters and rescues. Each player will get to show off their tricks as they chase, fetch and sprint their way to the finish line. Among the pack are several pups who will compete in the Puppy Bowl XVIII's starting lineup. But before we tune into the sporting event—airing Sunday, February 13 on Animal Planet and Discovery+—we thought we'd introduce a few of the canine contenders.
PETS
Elite Daily

The 2022 Puppy Bowl Lineup Is Here With 118 New Pooches To Love

It’s almost time to watch the cutest pups duke it out in your fave fluff-filled sport. The Puppy Bowl is heading to your screen so soon, and you can get a preview of the contestants ahead of the game. Here’s everything you should know about the Puppy Bowl 2022, including the lineup of pups and how to watch the show on gameday.
ANIMALS
aboutboulder.com

Boulder, Colorado’s – Dog of the Day!

Colorado is frequently ranked high on lists of the most dog-friendly places. Denver has gotten positive feedback for its overall dog-friendliness, including rankings on the dog-centric community website Rover and financial consulting company SmartAsset. Match.com ranked Colorado as the number one dog loving state. Spending quality time with pets, specifically...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Animal Rescue: Shelters ‘Bursting At The Seams’

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pets that were adopted during the pandemic are being surrendered and taken back to shelters at an alarming rate, according to a local rescue. Paws Across Pittsburgh, a foster-based non-profit animal rescue, said 111 dogs in the first 13 days of the new year have been surrendered to local animal shelters. “Every shelter across the country, everywhere, is just bursting at the seams with animals,” said Diane Raible, a foster with Paws Across Pittsburgh. Raible said the demand for adopting dogs was at an all-time high during the pandemic because residents were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy