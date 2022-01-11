CCSD cancels 2 school days due to COVID, staffing

The Clark County School District announced a five-day "pause" of school operations due to "extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of COVID-19 cases."

The so-called five-day pause cancels two additional days of classes during what would already have been a three-day weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The 2021-22 district calendar will be adjusted to reflect the change, which the district said will "promote a safe, healthy learning environment in our schools to 'Stop the Spread' in order to continue face-to-face instruction."

CCSD operations will cease from Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18. That includes all athletics, the Safekey after-school program, field trips, and before-and-after school activities.

Friday is categorized as a staff development day and Tuesday was billed as a "contingency day." Staff are required to work from home both days.

Regular in-person instruction will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In order to make up for the canceled days of instruction, CCSD announced class would now be held on Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, April 25, which were previously scheduled as a contingency day and a staff development day, respectively.

In conjunction with CCSD's pause, the City of Las Vegas announced its ReInvent and Safekey after-school programs for elementary students will be closed Jan. 14 through Jan. 18 as well. Parents who have already paid for Safekey on the canceled dates will receive a credit on their account, the city said.

13 Action News reached out to charter and private schools in the valley to see whether they were experiencing similar impacts from COVID-19. Spokespeople for the Las Vegas Catholic Diocese, Faith Lutheran, and The Meadows School said they were not planning any schedule changes. Likewise, Academica Nevada, which includes Somerset Academy, Doral Academy, Pinecrest Academy, Mater Academy, Sports Leadership and Management Academy of Nevada, and CIVICA, said no schedule changes have occurred at its schools.