ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to activate and use Facebook Dating, the social media app's dating feature

By Dave Johnson
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Dating is a free dating service that's part of the Facebook app for iPhone and Android. You can get started by tapping the Dating button in the shortcuts section of the three-line menu on Facebook. Facebook Dating can help you find matches using your interests, Facebook events, and...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Dating#Mobile Dating#Facebook Mobile#Dating Services#Dating Sites#Smart Phone#Ios#Iphone#Facebook Groups
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

Tinder Party's Are Coming to the Dating App

Looking for love in 2022? Tinder is testing out a new feature: Tinder parties. Essentially the app will allow your friends and family to join in on the swiping. Perhaps they have some intel on who would make a great match for you.
CELL PHONES
stockxpo.com

Facebook’s Former Elections Boss Questions Social Media in Politics

Katie Harbath joined Facebook FB -0.20% more than a decade ago as the first Republican employee in the company’s Washington, D.C., office, pushing skeptical members of Congress on the virtues of the young social network for healthy elections. Now she is pitching a different message. After rising to become...
INTERNET
Old Gold Black

Conversation analyzes social media activism

Maryam Khanum: So, Breanna, having just passed the anniversary of the Capitol riots, I think we can all agree that social media activism has come to the forefront of conversations regarding political socialization and how media activism impacts real-life events. It’s definitely been used as a force of good in the past, but is that enough to offset the harm it brings?
ADVOCACY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Dating App Turn-Offs

Is 2022 your year for love? Maybe you are trying a dating app for the very first time! I say, GOOD FOR YOU! It’s pretty intimidating in the beginning but you will get used to it. At the same time, if you are a newbie, PLEASE don’t make your...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Top AI chatbots for business in 2022: Benefits and platform integrations

Chatbots are blowing up across industries ranging from banking and fintech, to digital health and insurance. The chatbot market size is projected to jump from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion by 2024. Do you work in the Tech industry? Get business insights on the latest innovations, market trends,...
SMALL BUSINESS
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The records, part of an anti-trust lawsuit by a coalition of US states targeting Google, make serious allegations against Big Tech giants long accused of holding monopolies. According to the states' accusations, the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions -- the ultra-sophisticated system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on the anonymized profiles of internet users. The legal documents filed in a New York court clearly refer to Sundar Pichai, chief of Google's parent firm Alphabet, as well as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- even if their names were redacted.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Voices: On an app that’s all about communication, why can’t I talk to anyone at Instagram?

This summer, provided there are no lockdown restrictions or (knock on wood) an outbreak of a new Covid variant, I will be getting married.The story leading up to our ceremony is a classic of the lockdown-era romance; watching Netflix films over Teleparty, Facetiming while making the same meals,  struggling through a Chloe Ting workout, socially distanced walks, falling in love over late-night Whatsapps.By the time things did return to normal-ish in the summer of 2021, I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I proposed on Regents Canal on a warm, slightly rainy day. Reader...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy