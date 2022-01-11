Detecting log4j using ShiftLeft CORE

If you are working in the software industry you would have definitely heard about the security vulnerability that was found in the log4j library. Even if you are not involved with the software industry there is a great chance you still have heard about the vulnerability since it has been covered widely by different news outlets. In this article, I will try to simplify the log4j vulnerability which was found first in Minecraft and sent shockwaves around the entire software industry.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO