Detecting log4j using ShiftLeft CORE

Doing the laundry at home just got easier with the LG WashTower washer/dryer combo. Using AI technology, it automatically detects fabric texture and the load size to customize programs to suit. In fact, it’ll choose the most appropriate washing setting, drying temperature, and, if suitable, advanced fabric care. Moreover, the LG WashTower includes the brand’s HeatPump technology to save half your energy with every dryer load. So, compared to ventless dryers, it extracts moisture and recycles it for more energy-efficient drying. Additionally, this washer/dryer combo boasts a space-saving design, helping to free up room in your kitchen/laundry room. With an integrated design, you can wash and dry fabrics in a fraction of the time without the appliances taking up much space.
