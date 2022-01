This spot is owned by the same people as The Walrus and The Carpenter and Bateau, but we’d tell you to go the others instead. The Whale Wins is a sunny palace of good vibes, with an especially charming patio, but the food isn’t as excellent as what we’re used to having at those other establishments. (Which is to say, it’s pretty good by most standards.)

