Picks of the Month

Marcia Perry started her career in Colorado in 1973, designing book illustrations, fine art paintings, sculptures and murals. She’s been living and working in Monterey since 1990, and in 2000 she co-founded the Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in downtown Monterey, and in the two decades since has been noted mostly for helping cultivate new, young artists – but she is herself a children’s book author and illsutrator and this show puts her work on display. “My solo show is a rare opportunity for me to share in one place some of the art I have been making over the past 20-plus years,” Perry wrote. “I will be showing paintings, prints, sculpture and books. My most recent work is in ceramic sculpture and mobiles. I have always been attracted to the beautiful truths found in nature and spiritual symbolism. It is my intention not just to replicate them, but to illuminate them.” [AP]

MONTEREY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO