Photography

Picks of the Month

By Frank Atisso
artkornersl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you an explorer looking for new places? Are you a photographer looking for new opportunities and inspiration? Or are you just someone who wants to have a great time? Well, then this is the right place for you!. Our “Picks of the Month” for January 2022 are out!...

disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks 01.06.22

Marcia Perry started her career in Colorado in 1973, designing book illustrations, fine art paintings, sculptures and murals. She’s been living and working in Monterey since 1990, and in 2000 she co-founded the Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in downtown Monterey, and in the two decades since has been noted mostly for helping cultivate new, young artists – but she is herself a children’s book author and illsutrator and this show puts her work on display. “My solo show is a rare opportunity for me to share in one place some of the art I have been making over the past 20-plus years,” Perry wrote. “I will be showing paintings, prints, sculpture and books. My most recent work is in ceramic sculpture and mobiles. I have always been attracted to the beautiful truths found in nature and spiritual symbolism. It is my intention not just to replicate them, but to illuminate them.” [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
#Sl#Paintball
ABC6.com

Pick of the Litter: Meet Nana!

Everyone loves a Golden girl and Nana is no exception to the rule! This sweet babe is happy as a pig in mud, no matter what she’s doing or who she’s with. She would love a home of any sort, maybe with another dog (no kitty friends though). Perfect, right?! And if you threw a party, invited everyone you knew. You would see the biggest gift would be from her and the card attached would say, thank you for being a friend.
PETS
TODAY.com

Pick your poison

Some of us are leaning into exercise or cleaning. Some of us are leaning into food or alcohol. Some of us are leaning into faith or meditation. Some of us are leaning into work or our families. Some of us are leaning into others or the abyss of the internet.
NETFLIX
simivalleyacorn.com

Squirrel of the month

HIGH-WIRE ACT—Justin Bell caught this acrobatic squirrel in action as it made its way across utility lines in the backyard of his home near Royal Avenue and Sycamore Drive at dusk. Got a cool squirrel shot? Email it to simi@theacorn.com for a chance to have it published in a future edition of the paper.
ANIMALS
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – January 7th

A little sweet, a little spicy – just like our favorite Golden Girl! Local has launched a new January Charity Marg: the Rose Nylund*: jalapeño infused tequila, blackberry purée, triple sec, lime, half salt rim *$1 from every drink sold will go to a cause near and dear to the Loco team, the @alzassociation. Pairs perfectly with chips and guacamole.
BOSTON, MA
Rutland Herald

Citrus pick me up

Tea is one of the things that helps me get through winter. It might sound boring, but I find a warm mug of tea on a grey winter’s day a welcome comfort to the bitter cold. And the number of unique tea varieties available these days keeps it interesting. It also helps prevent me from drinking so much coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSLS

Pick Of The Litter: Meowskii

He’s confident and loves playing and exploring, but he also has his snuggly moments too where he wants to cuddle and he enjoys kneading and headbutting. He also has a wonderful loud purr when he really gets going, and he does pretty well walking on a harness and leash!
PETS
KWQC

HyVee Dietitians Picks of January

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HyVee Dietitian, Nina Struss shares the Hy-Vee ‘Picks of the Month’ for January! These picks include Chosen Foods avocado oil and Zevia. 1 pound shrimp (small, uncooked, shelled and deveined) 4 large organic eggs, whisked. 6 cups riced cauliflower. 4 tbsp Chosen Foods avocado...
FOOD & DRINKS
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian Talks Keeping Her Relationship Fun And Spontaneous With Husband M. Pokora!

Christina Milian developed her love of travel from her Cuban parents! Adorably, the mother-of-three continues to share her love for traveling across the globe with her singer-songwriter husband Matt Pokora (M. Pokora). The star recently chatted with BET Lifestyle exclusively about why she loves traveling with her hubby, along with their favorite kind of date night. Read about it below!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

After Letting Patrons Buy Beers For Betty White, Pub Finds Sweet Way To Use The Money

Ahead of the New Year, we sadly learned the news of Betty White’s passing at age 99. White’s legacy remains unmatched in the halls of the entertainment industry, as well as in the hearts and minds of her fans and collaborators. In fact, one way the actress continues to live on is through a pub’s efforts – which she would surely see the hilarity in. Patrons at the establishment would buy beers in Betty White’s name for many years, and now the money is going toward a very sweet cause.
MINERAL POINT, WI
TheWrap

Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Star, Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, best known for being featured on MTV’s reality series “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26 years old. Cashmyer’s family revealed the news on Facebook on Sunday morning, though did not give a cause of death. “Last night I received a call no...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Euphoria Recap: The Sins of the Father

Cassie’s whole “I think I should be single and work on myself” plan hits a psychopath-sized snag in this week’s Euphoria — but that’s far from the only havoc Nate Jacobs wreaks during the hour. Before the ending credits roll, The Artist Formerly Known as Tyler has dumped (and then done) Cassie in a location straight outta Serial Killer Digest AND he’s managed to get his father in a blackmail-type situation. Whatever else you wanna say about the kid, you’ve gotta admire his multitasking abilities. Read on for the highlights of “Out of Touch.” ‘IT WAS COMPLICATED’ | Rue’s voiceover informs us that Nate...
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Fox Is the Anti-Bride in a Black Netted Corset Dress

Megan Fox is giving "bridal glow" a whole new meaning. Following their romantic proposal in Puerto Rico, Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were spotted walking the streets of Milan, Italy. There, the Jennifer's Body actress wore an alt twist on conventional bridal style: a dress that felt romantic, but also dark, edgy, and classically her. By Dion Lee, the netted black crochet midi features chest cut-outs, intricate boning, and a separate corset bodice. Over the piece, she kept warm in a long black leather trench coat featuring a cheetah print on the interior. Accessories included multiple necklaces (including a charm necklace spelling "MGK") and black strappy tie-up heels from Los Angeles-based sustainable label Femme.
BEAUTY & FASHION

