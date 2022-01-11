NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. day march to the state capitol canceled

A tradition on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Florida’s state capital will not be conducted this year.

According to a post on the NAACP of Tallahassee Facebook page , the MLK March scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 is canceled.

The decision to cancel the march was based on the recent surge of COVID-19 variants, their transmissibility, and the increase cases of COVID in the community.

The march was scheduled to begin Monday morning at C.K. Steele Plaza and conclude at the Florida State Capitol.