CHICAGO – In the middle of a cold December night several weeks ago, Pastor Corey Brooks got a call and knew the news would not be good. A teen had been shot on O-Block on the South Side of Chicago. The shooting took place hundreds of feet away from where the pastor has been holding a 100-day rooftop vigil to raise funds for a community center designed to transform lives. As the rumors flew, the pastor first heard that it was a drive-by shooting, then learned the truth that it was a senseless fight that ended with the pulling of a gun.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO