The Adams County Arts Council, 125 South Washington Street, will be celebrating the opening exhibitions of Bermudian Springs High School, Littlestown High School, and Alloway Creek Elementary School student work, along with works by Warren Tracy Davis and Elsie Shackleton on Friday, January 7, 5-7:00 p.m. for a First Friday opening reception. The shows will remain up through the month of January. The reception is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO