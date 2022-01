Agriculture education is an important pillar in the growth of the agriculture industry. Without the support from agriculture companies, students pursuing their passion are left with a hefty price tag. To help with the financial aspect of pursuing their passion for agriculture, the GROWMARK Foundation is once again offering their scholarship program for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada. A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to fifteen individuals who are pursuing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field.

