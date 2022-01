After some time away, WWE's Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return to WWE television on this past week's Monday Night Raw, and while the segment (which was set in a therapy session) featured her supernatural character's old look, it seems she will be debuting a new look in the ring soon. Bliss revealed a very new look for her hair on her Instagram account (via her Instagram Stories), as Bliss can be seen with completely pink hair (via Wrestling Inc) She previously had blonde hair with pink highlights, but this time she is going 100% pink.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO