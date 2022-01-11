ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hot mic catches Fauci calling GOP senator 'moron' after tense exchange over financial disclosures

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

D r. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic insulting a Republican senator after a heated debate in a hearing Tuesday.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser could be heard calling Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall a "moron" after the Republican asked Fauci about whether he would be willing to disclose his financial information, a question that comes after it was reported in recent weeks that the doctor will be making at least $350,000 per year after he retires from his job as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — a government pension that would be the largest in U.S. history .

"My financial disclosures are public knowledge and have been so," Fauci told Marshall. "You are getting amazingly wrong information," he added after the senator cast doubt on whether Fauci has been fully transparent about his current and past investments.

Marshall noted that his office could not find the documents, after which Fauci stressed that his financial disclosure information is accessible to the public. The line of questioning then came to an end, but Fauci's frustration boiled over, even as the next senator was called upon, in what was caught on the microphone.

"What a moron," Fauci said. "Jesus Christ."

ECOHEALTH SOUGHT TO DELAY RELEASE OF TAXPAYER-FUNDED VIRAL SEQUENCES PENDING CHINESE REVIEW, EMAILS SHOW


Hours after the heated exchange went viral, Marshall responded with a press release that insisted "contrary to what Dr. Fauci said," his "financial disclosures for the years of the COVID pandemic are not public."

The senator added, "I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day : having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic NOT being publically available must be very frustrating."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Marshall said Fauci calling him "a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress," but it didn't help to "take away from the facts."

Fauci was asked to respond to the hot mic moment during an appearance on MSNBC with host Chris Hayes.

"He was implying, if you listen to the entire dialogue, that in my position, responsible for drug trials and having so-called inside knowledge of what drug works and what drug doesn't work, that maybe I was making investments sort of ... ahead of the game here. He was totally implying that," Fauci said. "And he made the statement ... 'We can't get your financial statement.' It was stunning to me that a United States senator doesn't realize that my financial statement is public knowledge. It was just, like, where have you been?"

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Michael Bennet is the most important Democratic Senator you don’t know – but you know his policies

Senator Michael Bennet hardly looks like anyone’s idea of a progressive hero. The Colorado Democrat often uses his husky voice to discuss wonky topics like why Democrats should not lift the cap on state and local tax deductions that Republicans put in place with the Trump tax cuts, and sounds like the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools he once was.“Well, look, I don’t think the American people sent us to Washington to cut taxes for rich people,” he told The Independent in an interview. “And the reality is we’ve had since 2001 about $8 trillion in tax cuts, almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republican Senator Fauci Called a ‘Moron’ Is So Shook by the Exchange That He’s Introducing Legislation Over It

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent dustup with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) over financial disclosure forms now has Marshall planning to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A spokesperson for the Kansas senator said on Thursday that the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act would require the “public access of financial disclosures on the official Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website for administration officials like Dr. Fauci.” It would also require a list of those in government whose disclosures remain private. Marshall announced it himself Friday afternoon. I plan to introduce the FAUCI Act to hold Anthony Fauci...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moron#Gop#Republican#Chinese Review#Covid
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy