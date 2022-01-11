Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

C hicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just hours after her late-night press conference to announce students would soon be able to return to school.

The Democratic mayor announced she was experiencing coldlike symptoms and isolating at home.



“Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Lightfoot said. “I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation.”



CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS POISED TO RESUME IN-PERSON LEARNING WEDNESDAY AFTER DAYSLONG STANDOFF

Lightfoot was last in the public at a press conference late Monday night to announce an agreement was reached between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools over in-person learning and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The mayor reportedly received her COVID-19 booster shot on Nov. 12 during a citywide event promoting vaccinations.

