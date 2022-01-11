ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Harris says ditch filibuster now because Democrats could soon lose 'opportunity'

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

In a Georgia address on voting legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris argued that lawmakers must now pass Senate filibuster reforms, suggesting Democrats could soon lose their narrow majority.

“We do not know when we will have this opportunity again,” Harris said in Atlanta on Tuesday, in remarks urging Democratic Party senators to advance voting and elections bills. Democrats will first need to change Senate filibuster rules to pass elections reform legislation by a simple majority but lack the votes to do so.

“Today, the battle is in the hands of the leaders of the American people, in particular, that the American people sent to the United States Senate,” she said. “The American people have waited long enough. The Senate must act.”

BIDEN'S VOTING RIGHTS PUSH DWARFED BY COVID-19 AND SPENDING EFFORTS, ANGERING ACTIVISTS

Amid increased pressure, Senate Democrats set a deadline of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or Jan. 17, to pass a voting rights bill.

It’s likely an impossible feat, with Democrats, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, on record opposing changing the Senate rules without Republican buy-in.

Activists have chafed at the administration’s lack of progress on voting rights, a task the president charged Harris with spearheading last year.

But with Harris and President Joe Biden facing low job approval numbers and as Democrats in Congress face challenging prospects in elections later this year, the White House's room for action has slimmed.

On Tuesday, the vice president argued that Republicans had exploited “arcane” rules to block Democrats’ bills, including elections reforms.

“The Constitution of the United States gives the Congress the power to pass legislation, and nowhere, nowhere does the Constitution give a minority the right to unilaterally block legislation,” the vice president added.

Harris referenced her presidential campaign stump speech in the remarks, telling the Atlanta crowd, “Years from now, our children and our grandchildren, they will ask us about this moment. They will look back on this time, and they will ask us not about how we felt. They will ask us what did we do.”

The vice president has said before that the country will lose “role model” status around the world by failing to advance Democrats’ voting bills but on Tuesday compared the prospect to failing to counter discriminatory voting practices, including literacy tests, outlawed decades ago.

Drawing a throughline from Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to Democrats’ efforts today, Harris said the public risked falling complacent to state-ruled voting laws, measures she said would stop students from easily voting, from helping disabled voters cast ballots by mail, or passing out water or food to people standing in long voting lines.

“More than 55 years ago, men, women, and children marched from Selma to Montgomery to demand the ballot. And when they arrived at the state Capitol in Alabama, Dr. King decried what he called normalcy,” she said, invoking King's words on “the normalcy, the complacency, that was denying people the freedom to vote.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Democrats have focused on Georgia, in particular, in their bid to oppose voting laws imposed by Republicans, decrying these measures as unfair and unusual.

“Over the past few years, we have seen so many anti-voter laws that there is a danger of becoming accustomed to these laws,” Harris added. “Anti-voter laws are not new in our nation. But we must not be deceived into thinking they are normal.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#American#The White House
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Michael Bennet is the most important Democratic Senator you don’t know – but you know his policies

Senator Michael Bennet hardly looks like anyone’s idea of a progressive hero. The Colorado Democrat often uses his husky voice to discuss wonky topics like why Democrats should not lift the cap on state and local tax deductions that Republicans put in place with the Trump tax cuts, and sounds like the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools he once was.“Well, look, I don’t think the American people sent us to Washington to cut taxes for rich people,” he told The Independent in an interview. “And the reality is we’ve had since 2001 about $8 trillion in tax cuts, almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy