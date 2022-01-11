ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Guns and Hoses’ basketball game to feature Henrico Police, Fire units

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
Henrico Police and Fire units will square off on the basketball court Jan. 14 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, prior to the UR men’s basketball game against Davidson College later that night.

The ‘Guns and Hoses’ game will feature teams from each public safety agency facing off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the UR game at 9 p.m., which will be televised on ESPNU. Henrico Police Chief Eric English, a former standout player at UR, will coach the police team.

Tickets to the game are $8 apiece and include admission to the Spiders’ game that follows. Purchase tickets online here.

