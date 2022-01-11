WWE RAW Ratings Report For 1/10

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO