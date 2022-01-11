ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE RAW Ratings Report For 1/10

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.633 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.83% from last week’s 1.716 million viewers for the first RAW of 2022, the post-Day 1 episode. For this week’s show,...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 1/10: Alpha Academy works as tag champs, more of the same with Edge and Miz saga, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: I am enjoying babyface Brock Lesnar. He and Paul Heyman got a more positive reaction in front of this Philadelphia crowd than last week. WWE still needed to do a better job of transitioning Heyman from the heel special council of Roman Reigns to the babyface advocate of Lesnar. But this was still a very good encounter between Lesnar and his challenger at The Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley. I got a kick out of him acting like he doesn’t know who Lashley is and his knock-knock joke. However, before the Rumble, Lashley needs to show Lesnar who he is. The stuff with the previous Hurt Business wasn’t as good as it was sort of confusing. I’m not sure what the point is of having Lashley getting cheered for beating up those losers.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
PWMania

The Rock And Roll Express To Go On Retirement Tour

WWE Hall of Famers The Rock & Roll Express are retiring from tag team competition. Ricky Morton took to Twitter this week to announce that he and Robert Gibson will begin their farewell tour on Saturday, January 22 when they wrestle AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at a Big Time Wrestling event in Spartanburg, SC.
WWE
The Spun

ESPN Has Reportedly Made A Big College Football Hire

ESPN has reportedly made a big hire for its college football coverage team. According to a report from the New York Post, the Worldwide Leader is hiring Yahoo! college football insider Pete Thamel. Thamel, one of the top college football insiders in the country, has broken a number of big...
NFL
KDKA News Radio

FOX News takes No. 1 spot on cable

With Joe Biden’s presidency closing in on the one-year mark, Fox News Channel started the new year as the #1 basic cable network for the week of January 3-9, even as its news channel competitors registered steep declines.
POLITICS
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Missing Finn Balor’s Whereabouts

There he goes. WWE has a lot of wrestlers on its roster, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of all of them. Sometimes a wrestler will disappear for a long time with little explanation and it can be easy to forget that they are around in the first place. That seems to be the case with a WWE star, but now we have an update on where they are currently located.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Tucker Carlson
PWMania

What Happened With Lita During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

During the January 14th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Lita was interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring. Lita talked about having one run left in her but she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte brought up how she retired Lita’s best friend Trish Stratus and would do the same thing to her in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita acted like she was going to slap Charlotte and Charlotte flinched. Lita then hit Charlotte with a twist of fate.
WWE
PWMania

Deonna Purrazzo Wins ROH Women’s Championship On Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is your new ROH Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode saw Purrazzo defeat Rok-C to win the title. Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Title was also up for grabs in the “Winner Takes All” main event. The title change makes Purrazzo the...
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE To Rebrand Elimination Chamber

WWE officials are currently looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber to the WrestleMania Chamber, according to Dave Meltzer on Twitter. The name change is not official until it’s announced, but it is being considered. There’s no word on if the name change has anything to do with WWE taking...
WWE
PWMania

Top NJPW Tag Team To Debut At Impact Taping

The Bullet Club’s G.O.D. are headed to Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced that NJPW stars Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of The Guerrillas of Destiny will debut for the company at the upcoming TV tapings in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area. G.O.D. are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Wwe Raw#Football#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Combat#Wwe Raw Ratings Report#The Usa Network#Showbuzz Daily#Cfpc#Sportscenter#Special Report#Fox News Primetime#College Gameday#The Ingraham Angle
PWMania

Bobby Lashley Speaks On Wrestling Brock Lesnar At WWE Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Lashley talked about challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. “I’ve been having to prove myself forever. Let me make this...
WWE
411mania.com

Notes on Producers for Jan. 10 Edition of WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update with a listing for the producers assigned to various matches and segments for WWE Raw on January 10. Here’s the producers for last Monday’s show:. * Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar confrontation. * Hayes and...
WWE
PWMania

Kylie Rae Comments On 90 Days Sober

Indie wrestling star Kylie Rae is celebrating a milestone in her sobriety this week. Rae took to Twitter earlier this week and marked 90 days of being sober. “Grateful. [smiling face with hearts emoji] [yellow heart emoji] #CelebrateRecovery,” she wrote with a photo of her 90 days badge. Rae...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Sports Launches Podcast Network With New Skip Bayless Show

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
TVLine

Ratings: Legends and Batwoman Return Steady; Amazing Race, Good Sam Slip

In the latest TV show ratings, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow resumed Season 7 on Wednesday with 582,000 total viewers (veritably matching its season high) and a 0.1 demo rating (steady versus its fall finale). Closing The CW’s night, Batwoman (520K/0.1, read post mortem) also nearly matched its best audience of the season while steady in the demo. NBC’s Chicago Med (7.1 mil/0.8) ticked up, Fire (7.2 mil/0.8) dipped and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read post mortem) was steady. Med and Fire tied for the nightly demo win, and Fire delivered Wednesday’s biggest crowd. Elsewhere: FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2.2 mil/0.4) and...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Dips in Numbers for Second Week on TBS, Key Demo Rating Just Behind WWE Raw

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night marked Dynamite’s second week on its new home, TBS, after the show moved to the station last week. AEW was also coming off a busy week of cable TV shows with the Dynamite on TBS debut on Wednesday followed by Rampage on Friday, and the first AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT on Saturday night last week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News For Two WWE Stars Regarding The Royal Rumble

It might be a little while. We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and a good chunk of the fields for the show’s namesake matches have been set. More than half of the women’s field is ready and about half of the men’s field has been announced but there are still some spots to fill. Unfortunately, it seems that we do know two bigger names who won’t be included.
WWE
PWMania

Ricochet Debuts New Theme Song on SmackDown

Ricochet debuted a new theme song on last night’s WWE SmackDown. SmackDown featured Ricochet vs. Sheamus in singles action, with The Celtic Warrior taking the win. Sheamus noted that this was payback for Ricochet breaking Ridge Holland’s nose at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. Below is footage...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy