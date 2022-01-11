Hana Giraldo and Harry James Thornton on Whether Their Parents Will Watch 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)

Nepotism is not a myth. It’s a truthful situation in many aspects of the world, and it’s just how life works. Many view it as an unfair advantage – getting somewhere in life simply because of the last name you happen to share with someone else who is already in that line of work, etc. – but it’s a fact of life, and what are you going to do about it? As a firm believer that you use whatever you have to your advantage in the world, there’s nothing wrong with it. Of course, once you get where you want to go, you have to prove yourself, and that’s the real test. It might work out to get where you’re going in the world because of your last name, but you have to prove that you’re also the right fit for the job once you get it – and that is where nepotism fails to help. Nepotism is also the concept behind the new television series called, “Relatively Famous: Ranch Hands,” and we are here to share what this show is about and everything else you don’t already know.

