ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hana Giraldo and Harry James Thornton on Whether Their Parents Will Watch 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were glued to the screen during every episode of The Simple Life in the early aughts, or if you loved watching celebrity offspring EJ Johnson on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, then your next reality TV obsession might just be Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. The new E!...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind Clint Arlis' Death: 'The Bachelorette' Alum was 34

Clint Arlis, a former reality star popularly known for his appearance in the 11th season of the hit dating show "The Bachelorette," has passed away at the age of 34. His tragic death was confirmed by a family friend named Scott Bayer, who took to Twitter to reflect on Arlis and share their photo together.
MUSIC
People

See the Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent

Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent. Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent. Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is a new reality series premiering Jan. 12 on Hulu that's putting eight celebrity children to the test as attempt to tend a Colorado ranch. Meet the Hollywood legacies who are getting down and dirty, including Pat Benatar's daughter, Shaquille O'Neal's son and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Annie Worries Her Brother Has Changed in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky may have taken on more than they anticipated when it comes to their plan to move Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber from Thailand over to the U.S. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie worries her brother is not the same person she once knew when his unenthusiastic greeting starts to get to her.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It's Really Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye

Watch: Harry James Thornton & More Celeb Kids' Struggles Being in Public Eye. Growing up with famous parents isn't all fun and games. Sure, the lifestyle comes with plenty of perks but as the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast discusses in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's premiere, living in the limelight—especially as a child—can be extremely challenging.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life. Simply being born into a famous family comes with all kinds of perks: private planes, fancy cars, luxury estates—such is the life of a celebrity child. Many embrace the lavish way of living and some even go on to create empires of their own, but regardless, they all benefit from having a well-known last name.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hana Giraldo
Person
Austin Gunn
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Harry James
Person
James Gunn
Person
Neil Giraldo
Popculture

Meet Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin, Star of 'Ranch Rules: Relatively Famous'

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton were reality television gold during the height of their fame with The Simple Life. The show followed the two rich socialites and BFFs as they traveled to unusual places to try and bring some normalcy to their famous lives. Hilarity of course ensued and proved that the two were anything but simple. The idea sparked a new form of reality television that highlights the life of the rich and the famous that remains popular today. Now, a new Hulu series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, is continuing on with the model set by Simple Life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Thornton#The Ranch#The Simple Life#Saddleback Ranch#Covid
E! News

Watch Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zone This Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Member

Watch: Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zones Harry James Thornton!. The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast is wasting no time getting to know each other. Just take a look at this sneak peek clip of tonight's premiere. Emboldened by the free-flowing drinks, Harry James Thornton decides to entertain Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff and Hana Giraldo's questions about who he likes and doesn't like in the house.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hana Giraldo

It’s true that some people are given the gift of nepotism. They get to move up faster in the world, they have more opportunities, and they often get what they get because of the last name they share with their famous or important parent. Nepotism is not a negative thing – use what you’ve got and then prove yourself once you get what you want – but it’s often lauded as a bad thing. Hana Giraldo knows this all too well. She shares a famous last name thanks to her parents, and she’s now appearing on a reality show called “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” as a way of proving that she can work hard, make things happen, and she is more than just the daughter of a celebrity. Don’t recognize her name? Here’s what you should know.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

Nepotism is not a myth. It’s a truthful situation in many aspects of the world, and it’s just how life works. Many view it as an unfair advantage – getting somewhere in life simply because of the last name you happen to share with someone else who is already in that line of work, etc. – but it’s a fact of life, and what are you going to do about it? As a firm believer that you use whatever you have to your advantage in the world, there’s nothing wrong with it. Of course, once you get where you want to go, you have to prove yourself, and that’s the real test. It might work out to get where you’re going in the world because of your last name, but you have to prove that you’re also the right fit for the job once you get it – and that is where nepotism fails to help. Nepotism is also the concept behind the new television series called, “Relatively Famous: Ranch Hands,” and we are here to share what this show is about and everything else you don’t already know.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Kim and Penn Holderness Could Be an Unstoppable Team on 'The Amazing Race'

Being on The Amazing Race may be one of the best ways to travel the world. On the competition show, contestants have their physical and mental skills put to the test as they complete challenges in order to make it to each location. Over the years, there have been all kinds of family pairings on the show including spouses, siblings, parent-child duos, and even twins. But not all of them are completely unknown before they make it on the show.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

The Cast of 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Couldn't Use Their Phones for Two Weeks

Yeehaw! A new reality series called Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is coming to E! The series will follow eight children of celebrities who are saying goodby to La La Land and venturing to Steamboat Springs, Colo. With a premise reminiscent of Nicole Ritchie and Paris Hilton’s early 2000 show, The Simple Life, Relatively Famous will center around the celebrity offspring as they are tasked to help with the reopening of the Saddleback Ranch.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy