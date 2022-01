Katy Perry wants to leave you something to remember “When I’m Gone.” So, the singer posted some behind-the-scenes pics from the video shoot for her new dance-tastic single with DJ/producer Alesso. In the series of snaps Perry shows off some of the costumes from the high-fashion visual, opening with a provocative topless snap in which she’s only wearing wide-leg jeans and a knowing over-the-shoulder look as she stands facing a wall with her hands up next to a sign that warns: “do not hose down.”

