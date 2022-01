Indiana – A bone found in a sunken vehicle from 2002 has now been positively identified as belonging to Stephanie Van Nguyen, according to the Dearborn County Coroner. “On Friday, January 7, 2022, I was contacted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Laboratory confirming that they were able to positively identify the recovered bone as that of Stephanie Van Nguyen. The fibula bone, which was recovered on October 18, 2021,” said Dearborn Coroner.

