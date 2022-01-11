Giants Owner Releases A Statement On Joe Judge

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field - ESPN+. 13. Jalen Hurts. Strength: Running and mobility. Hurts led all quarterbacks in total EPA on designed carries and was second only to Allen on all rushes. He scrambled on 10% of his dropbacks, the third most in the league. While Hurts held the ball for a long average of 3.12 seconds before throwing and accrues a high rate of pressure as a result, a low 16% of those pressures were actually converted into sacks (fourth best). Weakness: The quick passing game. A good 65% of Hurts’ throws were under 10 air yards, the second-lowest rate in the league. And for good reason. His QBR on those passes was just 43 (fourth worst in the league). His QBR inside the pocket ranked 25th, unsurprisingly, because he likely isn’t utilizing his legs on those plays. What’s at stake for Hurts (via Eagles reporter Tim McManus): This season has been all about evaluating Hurts. Is he the man for the job, or should the Eagles use their three first-round picks in April’s draft to acquire a new signal-caller? Hurts showed improvement as the full-time starter, guiding Philly to an unlikely playoff berth. A win over the Bucs would strengthen his case to remain QB1 even longer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO