Giants Owner Releases A Statement On Joe Judge

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Monday in the NFL came and went with the New York Giants failing to make a decision on head coach Joe Judge. Well, it turns out the organization just needed a little extra time to think things through. On Tuesday afternoon, the Giants announced the team has...

