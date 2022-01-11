ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

The Southern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next launch window for Virgin Orbit's small satellite deployment begins Jan. 12, 2022, and preparations for the...

thesouthern.com

Related
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Neutron may land in Virginia; it’s to be Starship for Starlink

Welcome to Edition 4.28 of the Rocket Report! As I write this introduction, I'm watching Virgin Orbit's livestream for its "Above the Clouds" mission, and the company's LauncherOne vehicle has successfully reached orbit. All systems appeared to be nominal through stage separation, with great views from the rocket as the payload fairing broke away. This makes three successful missions in a row for the company after an initial failure in May 2020—pretty darn impressive.
VIRGINIA STATE
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Mission Brings Air Launch Closer to UK Operations

SWINDON, UK (UK Space Agency PR) — The UK Space Agency welcomes the news that Virgin Orbit has successfully completed its third mission from California on Thursday 13 January, launching several satellites into orbit from beneath the wing of a 747. The UK Space Agency and Cornwall Council are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Legit Reviews

SpaceX Falcon 9 Puts 105 Satellites Into Orbit

SpaceX has been very busy, and recently it launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida to place satellites into orbit. The mission placed 105 individual satellites into orbit for multiple rideshare customers. The launch occurred at 10:25 AM ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on January 13.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Satellite#Virgin Orbit#Rocket#The Virgin Group#Launcherone
The Independent

Successful take off for Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX launches more than 100 satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX on Thursday launched its second mission of the year, and first from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A Falcon 9 rocket on the Transporter-3 mission, a dedicated rideshare mission carrying 105 spacecraft into orbit, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:25 a.m. The company was able to land the first-stage booster on land at Canaveral’s ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Independent

RAF pilot to launch space rocket from Virgin Atlantic jet

A Virgin Orbit space rocket will be launched from a Virgin Atlantic plane over the Pacific Ocean today, flown by an experienced RAF pilot.Matthew “Stanny” Stannard will take off at around 12.30pm Pacific Time (8.30pm GMT) on a mission to launch the 70ft “space booster”.The modified Boeing 747-400 - a former Virgin Atlantic passenger jet named Cosmic Girl - will fly out over the Pacific with the rocket attached under its left wing.About an hour into the flight, the pilot will drop the rocket from about 35,000ft - at which point its first engine will ignite, taking it on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Orbit shares oscillate before rocket launch later today

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is swinging around wildly today, up as high as 12% and dropping as much as 8%, ahead of the company's third commercial launch this afternoon. The shares are currently down 2.3%. The launch is currently scheduled for a window of 1:20 pm to 3:50 pm PT,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX launches same Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time

SpaceX has successfully launched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time.The lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida took place at around 10.30am local time, delivering its Transporter-3 into orbit.The Falcon 9 rocket had previously been used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and five Starlink missions.The Transporter-3 mission is the third dedicated rideshare mission, carrying up 105 satellites and other space craft for commercial and government customers.Shortly after lift off, the Falcon 9 separated from the nose cone and headed back to land at the Florida launch site, marking the 102nd recovery of a stage 1 booster for Elon Musk’s private space firm.It was SpaceX’s second launch of 2022, having broken its own launch record in 2021 for the number of orbital launches in a calendar year.Dozens more SpaceX launches are expected in 2022, including the first orbital test of its Mars-bound Starship space craft from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Read More SpaceX celebrates 100th rocket landing to top record-breaking year
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Virgin Orbit launches mission STP-27VPB “Above the Clouds”

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne and its 747 carrier aircraft “Cosmic Girl” have launched the US Defense Department’s STP-27VPB mission along with three commercial satellites. The launch occurred on Thursday, January 13 at approximately 2:51 PM PST (22:51 UTC). Cosmic Girl took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port before flying out to the launch zone near the Channel Islands off the southern California coast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Prepares Massive SLS Moon Rockets for First Crewed Artemis Missions

As teams continue to prepare NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its debut flight with the launch of Artemis I, NASA and its partners across the country have made great progress building the rocket for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission. The team is also manufacturing and testing major parts for Artemis missions III, IV and V.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
simpleflying.com

The Plane With A Parachute: Cirrus Updates Its Popular SR Series

General aviation planemaker Cirrus has launched a new aircraft in its SR propeller aircraft range. The 2022 G6 is faster, features a better range than its predecessors, is more fuel-efficient, and offers more comfort and convenience to pilots and passengers. Cirrus has delivered more than 8,000 SR Series aircraft, in addition to its small private jet, the SF50.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX to launch Transporter-3 mission on Thursday: How to watch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral at 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning. It will carry The Transporter 3 mission will bring commercial and government satellites into orbit. SpaceX kicked off 2022 with its first launch of the year last week with...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

