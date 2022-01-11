Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Increasingly destructive Idaho wildfires that the state's Republican governor blames in part on climate change have resulted in him proposing a budget that adds more firefighters as well as another $150 million for future firefighting costs.

Gov. Brad Little included the money in his proposed budget unveiled Monday to start the 2022 legislative session.

The budget includes a 21% general fund increase for the Idaho Department of Lands to hire eight fire engine bosses, three fire management officers and more on-the-ground firefighters.

The state agency had one of its worst wildfire seasons in 2021, with six times the amount of acreage burned in areas it protects, costing some $75 million.

