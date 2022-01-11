ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa close to agreeing a £25m deal for Everton full-back Lucas Digne to become Steven Gerrard's second signing of the January window... and Anwar El Ghazi could move in the other direction in a separate deal

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Everton defender Lucas Digne to give Steven Gerrard his second signing of the transfer window.

Gerrard has already sealed a loan move for Philippe Coutinho, his former Liverpool team-mate, from Barcelona for the rest of the season and is confident of adding Digne for about £25million.

As part of a separate deal, Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi could move to Everton as Gerrard looks to reshape his squad for an assault on the European places in the second half of the campaign.

Aston Villa are close to sealing a deal for Everton full-back Lucas Digne (above) this January
Anwar El Ghazi (middle) could leave Steven Gerrard's Villa for Everton in a separate transfer

Along with El Ghazi, winger Trezeguet – who is currently competing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations – is thought to be available for transfer this month.

Digne would end Villa’s hunt for a left-back but they remain in the market for a defensive midfielder, a centre-back and possibly a goalkeeper before the window closes.

Coutinho is due to train with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday after arriving in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Digne would be Aston Villa's second January signing after Philippe Coutinho arrived on loan

‘I’ve known Stevie for a long time,’ said the Brazilian. ‘I played with him and I learned a lot from him.

‘He’s someone who I have big admiration for. I hope to do my best here. I will work hard and I hope we can do good work together.

'I've known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and I learned a lot from him. I hope it will be a great rest of the season here.'

