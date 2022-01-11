ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Deon Lendore dead at 29: London 2012 medallist and three-time Olympian dies in car crash as Trinidad and Tobago mourns

By Tristan Barclay
The US Sun
 4 days ago
TRIBUTES have poured in for Olympic medallist Deon Lendore after the 29-year-old died in a car crash.

Lendore won bronze as part of Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400m relay team at London 2012.

Deon Lendore competed in the 400m at Tokyo 2020 Credit: AFP
The 29-year-old was tragically killed in a car crash in Texas Credit: Getty

He later competed in the individual 400m at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The sprinter is understood to have been killed in a smash where he trains in Texas.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee paid tribute to their athlete in a statement.

It read: "Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.

“We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, team-mates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima and all who he would have touched.

"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Lendore also notched a relay silver at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

He was a student athlete at Texas A&M University and clocked a 400m personal best of 44.36seconds back in 2014.

Jamaican runner Natoya Goule wrote on Instagram: “I’m in total shock Deon. You broke my heart.”

American shot-putter Darrell Hill added: “RIP Champ. Thank you for all the laughs and good vibes man.”

The US Sun

Who was Deon Lendore and how did he die?

OLYMPIAN Deon Lendore made headlines in January 2022 after it was revealed he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 29. The athlete was allegedly involved in a car accident in Texas that cost him his life. Who was Deon Lendore?. Born October 28, 1992, Lendore was known as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Trinidad Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore killed in Texas crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Deon Lendore, an Olympic bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said. He was 29. Lendore, a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, died Monday after his...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
KWTX

Aggie track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie track star Deon Lendore died in a car crash Monday, according to Texas A&M head track coach Pat Henry. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on FM 485 in Milam County. Other details about the crash weren’t immediately available. Lendore...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
caribbeantoday.com

Trinidadian Olympian Deon Lendore Killed in Car Accident in the United States

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad –President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympics Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, Tuesday said he remains ”shocked and saddened” at the death of 29-year-old Olympian, Deon Lendore, in a car accident in Texas on Monday night. “I would have received the news at around...
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

3-Time Olympic Medalist Deon Lendore Killed In Car Accident

Trinidadian Olympic Bronze Medalist and former Texas A&M athlete Deon Lendore was killed in a car accident Monday in Texas. He was 29. According to Olympics.com, the cause of the collision was not immediately known. The sprinter, who was a volunteer assistant coach for his alma mater the past two years, was reportedly returning from practice at the time of the crash.
ACCIDENTS
