Chicago, IL

GOP House Leader Jim Durkin responds to DCFS Director Marc Smith being held in contempt: ‘I want this director to sit before a legislative panel and tell us how we got to this point’

 4 days ago

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Westchester) joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his call for an investigation after state Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for violating the rights of children.

DCFS director held in contempt following WGN Investigates report on long hospitalizations Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

