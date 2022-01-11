GOP House Leader Jim Durkin responds to DCFS Director Marc Smith being held in contempt: ‘I want this director to sit before a legislative panel and tell us how we got to this point’
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Westchester) joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his call for an investigation after state Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for violating the rights of children.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
DCFS director held in contempt following WGN Investigates report on long hospitalizations Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0