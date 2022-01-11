ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Little Golden Book on Golden Girls Star Betty White Is The Perfect Read for Fans of All Ages

By Julia Teti
 3 days ago
Betty White

It feels like there isn’t enough time in the day to list all of Betty White’s accomplishes and explain how much she meant to generations of fans. The legendary actress and all-around Golden Girl had a career that spanned decades across film, TV, and advocacy. The Mary Tyler Moore Show star passed away on December 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. But White’s story lives on, and now there’s another way fans can share her story with the next generation. The Little Golden Book edition of White’s story is available on Amazon — and it’s perfect for fans of all ages.

Little Golden Books has published hundreds of stories on celebrities, historic figures, and more for years. In September 2021, Golden Books published White’s story — from her time growing up in California during the ’20s and ’30s, to her rise in Hollywood, breaking down barriers, and showing the world how much we should love our animals. All of this is done in the Little Golden Book’s iconic style, with beautiful illustrations by Margeaux Lucas and written by Deborah Hopkinson. My Little Golden Book About Betty White is perfect for even the youngest Betty White fan!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOxbB_0dj0EDaZ00
Image: Golden Books Golden Books.

With such a towering career, one in which she never lost the love and appreciation of her admirers, co-workers, or peers, it’s hard to imagine one little book could encapsulate all that White accomplished. And yet, this iteration of White’s story is a great way to relive her accomplishments and remember how special she truly was. Whether you’re a fan of our favorite gal from Golden Girls or you just love Golden Books, this little book is an absolute must-have.

