ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Spakovsky: 'The filibuster prevents mob rule'

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg0PM_0dj0EBp700

The Democrats have been pushing to remove the filibuster rule from the Senate. They claim it is a relic of the past and used to suppress minorities from voting. The Heritage Foundation 's Hans von Spakovsky says that the real motivation behind this rhetoric about the filibuster being racist is so the Democrats can pass new election laws that would federalize elections.

"That’s just part of their propaganda war," says Spakovsky.

He points out that the 2020 election had the highest voter turnout in history and is evidence that the current laws do not suppress voting. The real reason Spakovsky believes the Democrats want to pass this legislation is to gain an advantage in future elections. You can hear Spakovsky's full explanation on the podcast or in the audio above.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

Carl Bernstein compares the modern Republican party's reaction to former President Donald Trump to the reaction to Watergate and Richard Nixon, and asks where the "courageous Republicans" like Barry Goldwater are. He also says the "whole" of the Republican Party, save Liz Cheney and few others, have "cravenly gone to sedition" by supporting a "seditious president." Jan. 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filibuster#Democrats#Mob Rule#Election#Senate#The Heritage Foundation
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kamala Harris hits back at ‘gossip’ that she could be replaced on 2024 ticket

Kamala Harris has hit back at the “gossip” suggesting that she could be replaced on the 2024 Democratic ticket. NBC reporter Craig Melvin asked the vice president: “Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?”“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today,” Ms Harris responded. “I mean, honestly, I know why you’re asking the question because this is part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, DC.”“Let me just tell you something,” she told Today. “We’re focused on the things in front of us. We’re focused on what we need to do to address...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
294
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy