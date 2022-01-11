Spakovsky: 'The filibuster prevents mob rule'

The Democrats have been pushing to remove the filibuster rule from the Senate. They claim it is a relic of the past and used to suppress minorities from voting. The Heritage Foundation 's Hans von Spakovsky says that the real motivation behind this rhetoric about the filibuster being racist is so the Democrats can pass new election laws that would federalize elections.

"That’s just part of their propaganda war," says Spakovsky.

He points out that the 2020 election had the highest voter turnout in history and is evidence that the current laws do not suppress voting. The real reason Spakovsky believes the Democrats want to pass this legislation is to gain an advantage in future elections. You can hear Spakovsky's full explanation on the podcast or in the audio above.