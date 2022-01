Benjamin Joseph Desjardine, 43, was sentenced today, after being found guilty following a trial in November, in a DUI Manslaughter case in Glades County. On Count 1, DUI Manslaughter, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with 4 years as a minimum mandatory. He was also sentenced to one year of probation after incarceration. The terms of probation include the permanent revocation of his driver’s license, attending a DUI school, 50 hours of community service, the payment of court costs and the cost of prosecution, and no alcohol consumption.

GLADES COUNTY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO