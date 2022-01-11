Nigel Clough hails ‘important’ win as Mansfield beat Swindon

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his side’s 3-2 home victory over play-off rivals Swindon was their most important win of the season.

The Stags were pipped at the death in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough but bounced back to make it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row and eight in nine.

“I thought that was our most important win of the season on the back of the FA Cup disappointment,” said Clough.

“It would have been easy to have a bit of a hangover tonight after losing in the 95th minute.

“But I thought we were outstanding tonight from start to finish – the effort on the back of Saturday was remarkable tonight.

“The quality of the game generally I thought was better than League Two from both teams.

“We didn’t want to let them get in their stride and for the majority of the game our work-rate stopped them doing that.”

He added: “We got the early goal again and George Maris had a great chance to double it. That was as good a chance as we had and should have been scored.

“I think the last three home games here have been as good a three games as you can get in succession.”

Maris fired Mansfield into a fourth-minute lead from Jordan Bowery’s lay-off only to see Harry McKirdy level after 28 minutes when he beat Nathan Bishop at his near post.

Three minutes later Rhys Oates broke brilliantly from a Swindon corner to win a penalty in the other box, fouled by Ellis Iandolo, and Stephen McLaughlin put away the spot kick.

Bowery then powered through to lob goalkeeper Lewis Ward for a third from a Maris through-ball in the 43rd minute.

Iandolo did head against the home bar after 57 minutes but had to wait until the 89th minute to pull one back with a low finish.

Swindon boss Ben Garner said: “I didn’t think we competed well enough in the first half and I was disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“It was a much improved second half. We were much the better side second half and had enough chances to take at least a point if not all three.

“At least we can take some pride from that and it gives us some momentum going into Saturday.

“To come away from that second-half performance was disappointing but you can’t give yourself that mountain to climb – conceding three goals we left ourselves with too much to do.

“We didn’t work hard enough or compete enough first half and that is ultimately what cost us the game.”

Swindon had a penalty shout turned down and Garner added: “I have seen both decisions back – we have had a stonewall penalty not given. Rob Hunt gets a touch in the box and he gets taken out. It’s a penalty.

“He’s given the one at the other end but not ours and that’s the story of our season with officials really.”

