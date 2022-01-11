Rob Edwards enjoys the moment as Forest Green go nine points clear in League Two

Ecstatic Forest Green boss Rob Edwards admitted he got lost in the moment when celebrating with the fans after his table-toppers opened up a nine-point lead in League Two with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

Edwards celebrated in a manner reminiscent of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after goals in each half from Jamille Matt and Josh March made it 51 points from 23 games for the runaway leaders.

“They (fans) egged me on and I got carried away and lost in the moment, but it was good to soak it up and enjoy it with them at the end,” said Edwards.

The Rovers’ boss felt his side hit their straps from the get-go, adding: “ I thought we controlled long spells of the game. Regan Hendry gave us control in midfield and it was great to see the outside centre-back (Udoka Godwin-Malife) play his part in the goal and it was a neat finish from Jammer (Jamille Matt).”

Edwards lauded the impact of keeper Luke McGee who made a vital block in the dying embers of the game.

He said: “Luke McGee is really important and doing his job really well and played his part with a decent save at 0-0 and a block at the end of the game.”

Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester team struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Rovers were indebted to McGee’s strong glove to deny Alan Judge before Regan Hendry’s slide-rule pass released the over-lapping Godwin-Malife to fizz a ball into Matt who finished with an audacious flick beyond Jake Turner to nose the home side ahead after 15 minutes.

Colchester offered little but veteran Cole Skuse should have done better when shooting wide from the edge of the box.

McGee spared Rovers’ blushes with two smart blocks after the restart and a gloved response from Skuse.

Matt had a goal ruled out for offside and Matt Stevens could not get enough purchase on his header.

Jordan Moore-Taylor’s 90th-minute clearance off the line from Luke Hannant proved pivotal. March made it game over in added time, scoring after Tommy Smith squandered possession.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins was happy with his team despite the defeat.

He said: “For large periods, to come here to the team at the top of the league and force them back at times, was pleasing. We created chances and good ones.

“To concede that early on and play the way we did was definitely encouraging.

“It was a moment of sloppiness from us to concede that goal. We switched off in the wide area and they got in behind us. The second goal was an unfortunate slip.”

