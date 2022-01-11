Dole Recalls Packaged Salads Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A salmonella outbreak in 25 states, including Pennsylvania, has been linked to pet bearded dragons. As of Wednesday, 44 people have gotten sick and 15 have been hospitalized, the CDC said. In Pennsylvania, there have been two reports of people getting sick. SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: 44 people sick in 25 states from contact with pet bearded dragons. Wash hands after touching your bearded dragon, don’t eat or drink around it, and take other actions to keep your family safe: https://t.co/CiSt6nZvje. pic.twitter.com/fpM6derRzd — CDC (@CDCgov) January 11, 2022 Even if they look healthy and clean, the CDC said bearded dragons can carry salmonella germs, which are easy to spread, in their droppings. Bearded dragon owners should wash their hands, refrain from kissing or snuggling with their ped and clean their supplies, preferably outside. The CDC has more information about salmonella in pet bearded dragons online.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO