Food Safety

Dole Recalls Packaged Salads Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDole is voluntarily recalling some packaged salads sold in more than two dozen states nationwide due to possible listeria contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the salads were processed at two facilities -- one in Springfield, Ohio, and another in Soledad, California. The FDA released the following...

