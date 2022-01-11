ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with terminal heart disease receives heart from genetically modified pig

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– A man with a terminal heart disease has received a...

Terminally ill U.S. man gets a pig’s heart with a successful transplant

The organ donor crisis has long inspired the medical fraternity to look for feasible donors from other species. This week, doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have successfully executed the world’s first heterologous heart transplant, placing a genetically-modified pig’s heart into a terminally ill human being. Note: This article contains imagery and descriptions of human and animal surgery and xenotransplantation. Some readers may find this content upsetting.
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Young mum suffers a heart attack and DIES after eating a dessert - leaving her three children orphaned - and her heartbroken family searching for answers

A single mother has died after suffering a catastrophic anaphylactic attack from peanuts, leaving her three children orphaned. Hanna Scigala, 31, was at her Newcastle home with her sons, aged 12 and nine, and daughter, three, on January 4 when her peanut allergy was unexpectedly triggered around 9.30pm by a post-dinner treat.
Covid loses almost all its ability to infect beyond short distances, new study finds

A new study has revealed that the novel coronavirus loses 90 per cent of its ability to infect people within 20 minutes of it becoming airborne.University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Centre says it has conducted a first-of-its-kind study that throws light on how the coronavirus behaves once it is airborne during the exhalation process, though the study is yet to be peer reviewed.“People have been focused on poorly ventilated spaces and thinking about airborne transmission over metres or across a room. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, but I think still the greatest risk of exposure is when you’re close...
Omicron variant now accounting for 98% of new COVID-19 cases

ABC NEWS– The omicron variant now accounts for 98% of all new coronavirus cases in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions reported 1.4 million new cases on Monday alone, which includes a backlog from the weekend. A record 146,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
How to spot a fake COVID-19 rapid test

ABC NEWS– A new warning about fake COVID-19 rapid tests being sold online. ABC’s Becky Worley has the details on what to look out for to make sure the test you buy is FDA authorized.
Study finds hydroxychloroquine delays disability for least treatable form of multiple sclerosis

A University of Calgary study has found promising results for the generic drug hydroxychloroquine when used to treat the evolution of disability of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), the least treatable form of the autoimmune disease. MS affects about 90,000 Canadians with about 15 percent of those diagnosed with primary progressive MS, one of the highest rates in the world.
