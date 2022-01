The president of the King County Corrections Guild (KCCG) is calling for a two-week shutdown of all jail operations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. There are just over 1,300 inmates in custody in King County. KCCG President Dennis Folk says nearly 34%, or 460 inmates, are either COVID positive or in COVID protocols. There are also 40 staff members in the same situation. That’s led to tense situations among prison populations in the county.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO