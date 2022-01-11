Man accused of killing woman, unborn child in Jackson arrested

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her unborn child.

Jackson police said Brianna Carter, 20, and her unborn child were shot multiple times on Sunday, January 9 on Bishop Avenue. She later died at a local hospital.

Police have arrested Daniel Jones and taken him into custody.

