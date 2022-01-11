Man accused of killing woman, unborn child in Jackson arrested
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her unborn child.Holmes County man charged with child abuse in death of 4-year-old
Jackson police said Brianna Carter, 20, and her unborn child were shot multiple times on Sunday, January 9 on Bishop Avenue. She later died at a local hospital.
Police have arrested Daniel Jones and taken him into custody.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 2