Gavin Newsom visits Central Valley to discuss California’s plan for universal health care

Related
Kaiser Permanente provides additional patient beds to state in COVID surge response
Kaiser Permanente is a hospital chain and an insurance program and usually its facilities are only for member patients, but through a new partnership with California, some beds will be open to anyone with any insurance.
Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change
Their state budgets flush with cash, Democratic and Republican governors alike want to spend some of the windfall on projects aimed at slowing climate change and guarding against its consequences, from floods and wildfires to dirty air.
All of California experiencing high community transmission: CDC
All but 19 counties in the U.S. are experiencing a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19, including all 58 counties in California.
Cannabis industry on brink of shutting down, business leaders say
Cannabis industry leaders are demanding state lawmakers cut some taxes and regulations for the legal market, which they said is on the brink of shutting down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tech companies spend millions on California political gifts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom solicited donations totaling nearly $227 million from Facebook, Google, Blue Shield and other private California companies and organizations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and help run parts of his administration, according to a report Thursday by the state’s political watchdog agency. “Behested payments” are contributions solicited by an […]
‘We’re totally invisible’: Registered nurses union criticizes state, federal leaders
(KTXL) — Members of the nation’s largest union of registered nurses are calling out President Joe Biden and the hospital industry, claiming that both have been putting patients and caregivers at risk. A candlelight vigil was recently held in Washington, D.C., to remember all the health care workers who have died while trying to care for […]
California is now out of the worst drought category. Here’s where conditions stand
(KTLA) — For the first time in more than a year, California is out of the worst drought category as the state’s overall outlook shows major improvement since the start of the water year. As of Tuesday, when the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest map, 0% of the Golden State was experiencing “exceptional” drought — […]
Tightened federal water protections won’t slow some projects
The Biden administration is moving to tighten oversight of projects that benefitted from Trump-era loosened water protections, but some projects including a controversial Georgia mine will likely be able to escape new scrutiny.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tuolumne County sees record-breaking COVID cases twice in a week
More people in Tuolumne County are testing positive for COVID-19 than ever before.
New poll shows disproportionate impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health, finances of Hispanics
Hispanic families in New Mexico – particularly those who are Spanish-speaking, live in rural areas or lack lawful immigration status – are still being disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and need help from their state legislature, a coalition of grassroots organizations says.
SCUSD pleads for more teachers, substitutes amid rising COVID numbers
The Sacramento City Unified School District is pleading with the community to help them as they go through a staffing shortage.
A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles
As more families pivot back to remote learning amid quarantines and school closures, reliable, consistent access to devices and home internet remains elusive for many students who need them to keep up with their schoolwork.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C. Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most. “They stand shoulder […]
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. Newsom, who has cited RFK as his “political hero” and embraced the historical significance of his decision, rejected […]
How to get free at-home COVID tests under new government program
Private health insurers are now required to cover eight home tests per month for each of their members. Here's how to get your free tests.
Lake Tahoe Unified temporarily closes all schools amid staffing shortage, COVID surge
Lake Tahoe Unified School District has closed all of its campuses through Monday after one in four of its students and staff contracted COVID-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Navient settlement: Will student loans be forgiven for California borrowers?
Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no […]
No child tax credit payment on Friday
For the first time in half a year, families are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit.
ICUs nearing capacity in at least 18 states
COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. reached a record high of 155,935 on Thursday as medical facilities are already overwhelmed with staff shortages.
FOX40
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern Californiahttps://www.fox40.com/
Comments / 0